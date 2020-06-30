UPDATE (Tuesday, June 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 81,291 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 258 1390.01 14 43
Atkinson 147 1764.71 2 17
Bacon 236 2069.45 4 21
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 499 1123.17 34 76
Banks 133 665.6 0 22
Barrow 523 605.44 25 108
Bartow 688 621.1 42 156
Ben Hill 165 991.29 1 12
Berrien 116 601.78 0 5
Bibb 848 557.34 39 202
Bleckley 60 467.36 1 5
Brantley 94 489.53 2 7
Brooks 154 979.21 11 17
Bryan 127 324.5 5 23
Bulloch 339 426.59 4 30
Burke 144 644.53 7 33
Butts 274 1088.42 33 30
Calhoun 162 2564.51 5 35
Camden 128 237.37 2 9
Candler 37 341.42 0 4
Carroll 704 586.09 39 115
Catoosa 312 453.68 8 27
Charlton 51 384.88 2 6
Chatham 1321 452.12 37 182
Chattahoochee 410 3814.31 0 7
Chattooga 61 246.31 2 4
Cherokee 1315 493.22 43 186
Clarke 531 409.16 15 56
Clay 57 1996.5 2 5
Clayton 1939 636.08 79 219
Clinch 108 1622.6 3 10
Cobb 4877 616.88 243 863
Coffee 540 1254.59 17 96
Colquitt 951 2095.04 18 71
Columbia 470 296.29 9 55
Cook 133 762.75 1 18
Coweta 667 438.81 15 60
Crawford 42 343.47 0 4
Crisp 273 1224.82 12 45
Dade 66 408.37 1 3
Dawson 141 521.82 3 22
Decatur 253 961.17 8 27
DeKalb 5841 736.43 173 896
Dodge 100 490.56 2 9
Dooly 210 1567.16 12 43
Dougherty 1903 2116.68 154 462
Douglas 917 603.66 36 183
Early 260 2562.59 31 26
Echols 184 4635.93 0 6
Effingham 141 220.22 1 15
Elbert 104 548.96 0 9
Emanuel 116 511.82 3 11
Evans 23 215.21 0 1
Fannin 97 368.54 1 8
Fayette 341 290.1 17 48
Floyd 514 514.43 15 55
Forsyth 828 327.91 15 94
Franklin 193 827.3 1 15
Fulton 6965 633.65 312 1083
Gilmer 184 585.67 2 23
Glascock 7 231.4 0 0
Glynn 788 915.78 6 42
Gordon 380 654.62 18 44
Grady 192 782.4 4 34
Greene 98 523.59 9 20
Gwinnett 8082 832.21 170 1039
Habersham 678 1480.35 35 94
Hall 3187 1544.47 60 441
Hancock 212 2587.57 32 37
Haralson 73 237.61 5 16
Harris 324 933.39 9 37
Hart 59 225.99 0 5
Heard 48 388.04 3 7
Henry 1203 501.53 33 111
Houston 629 400.54 23 138
Irwin 64 678.47 1 8
Jackson 370 495.31 10 51
Jasper 68 478.91 1 8
Jeff Davis 110 726.17 2 8
Jefferson 98 639.98 1 12
Jenkins 104 1212.69 11 26
Johnson 90 931.58 2 17
Jones 73 255.33 0 5
Lamar 115 594.41 6 13
Lanier 132 1275.24 3 11
Laurens 167 353.1 1 19
Lee 388 1294.58 22 68
Liberty 121 195.46 1 16
Lincoln 37 455.38 1 8
Long 43 215.92 1 2
Lowndes 1199 1017.15 11 90
Lumpkin 139 411.22 3 29
Macon 115 885.43 9 36
Madison 92 304.87 4 14
Marion 79 952.61 2 12
McDuffie 92 425.99 6 23
McIntosh 41 281.46 1 3
Meriwether 183 870.6 2 22
Miller 47 815.41 0 3
Mitchell 450 2040.26 38 98
Monroe 160 577.05 17 26
Montgomery 31 336.08 0 3
Morgan 52 271.71 0 6
Murray 214 531.53 2 19
Muscogee 1679 876.19 47 226
Newton 599 533.14 11 87
Non-Georgia Resident 4011 0 47 209
Oconee 154 368.98 10 23
Oglethorpe 89 583.99 7 17
Paulding 583 337.89 15 92
Peach 103 376.26 9 25
Pickens 93 277.36 5 16
Pierce 170 869.79 4 26
Pike 90 477.2 3 10
Polk 205 471.46 2 16
Pulaski 50 459.01 2 7
Putnam 148 676.26 12 23
Quitman 17 741.06 1 5
Rabun 42 247.26 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 952 470.73 48 215
Rockdale 459 483.36 11 94
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 92 661.87 6 21
Seminole 51 626.54 2 8
Spalding 400 578.79 32 61
Stephens 224 850.81 6 36
Stewart 119 1941.59 3 24
Sumter 554 1884.42 50 150
Talbot 73 1185.45 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 138 543.07 0 10
Taylor 28 351.85 2 10
Telfair 118 754.28 3 10
Terrell 225 2657.38 27 55
Thomas 435 979.05 32 71
Tift 750 1836.88 26 100
Toombs 244 904.27 5 18
Towns 45 373.94 1 10
Treutlen 23 336.8 1 3
Troup 1398 1985.4 32 147
Turner 177 2191.68 16 34
Twiggs 27 333.91 1 8
Union 71 280.24 3 19
Unknown 2699 0 2 34
Upson 355 1350.99 43 44
Walker 318 456.83 11 17
Walton 399 416.43 28 57
Ware 424 1182.61 15 61
Warren 22 422.26 0 9
Washington 105 517.19 1 11
Wayne 70 233.54 0 7
Webster 22 862.75 1 5
Wheeler 49 619.55 0 2
White 142 447.13 4 28
Whitfield 1101 1051.86 10 56
Wilcox 126 1433.45 15 20
Wilkes 56 559.22 1 10
Wilkinson 76 852.11 8 23
Worth 315 1563.9 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 991,501 (833,878 molecular tests; 157,623 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 81,291* (9.7% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,805 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

