MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With school out for summer, food insecurities become a bigger problem for low-income households.
For that reason, Food for Good — a PepsiCo’s foundation program — partnered with the USDA and Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. Together, they are addressing childhood hunger across the US.
The effort is known as “Meals-to-You” supplies 20 meals every two weeks to families, including breakfast and lunch. The meals come in a box and are shipped directly to families. Thereby, eliminating any COVID-19 risk.
So far, Meals-to-You has sent food to 280-thousand families in Georgia. Doug Hargis — the Senior Manager for Food for Good — says helping families in need is not new for Food for Good.
“That’s what, for over a decade Food for Good has done,” Hargis said. “It’s figured out really innovative solutions to hunger and nutrition gaps in our communities. We were here long before COVID, we’ll be hereafter.”
Meals to You information
To find out more about the program, contact your school district, or click here. Meals to You helps families in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico, the program sends out roughly 5 million meals a week.