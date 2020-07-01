‘Food for Good’ program helps food insecure families this summer

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With school out for summer, food insecurities become a bigger problem for low-income households.

For that reason, Food for Good — a PepsiCo’s foundation program — partnered with the USDA and Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. Together, they are addressing childhood hunger across the US.

The effort is known as “Meals-to-You” supplies 20 meals every two weeks to families, including breakfast and lunch. The meals come in a box and are shipped directly to families. Thereby, eliminating any COVID-19 risk.

So far, Meals-to-You has sent food to 280-thousand families in Georgia. Doug Hargis — the Senior Manager for Food for Good — says helping families in need is not new for Food for Good.

“That’s what, for over a decade Food for Good has done,” Hargis said. “It’s figured out really innovative solutions to hunger and nutrition gaps in our communities. We were here long before COVID, we’ll be hereafter.”

Meals to You information

To find out more about the program, contact your school district, or click here.  Meals to You helps families in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico, the program sends out roughly 5 million meals a week.

Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.