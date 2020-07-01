Lake Tobesofkee fireworks postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is postponing the 26th annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration at Lake Tobesofkee due to COVID-19 concerns and the rise of cases in Macon-Bibb County and Georgia.
“Even though Georgia has relaxed its restrictions, we know we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to this virus, and I’m asking people to join us in our efforts to protect each other by following all the guidelines from the CDC,” says Mayor Robert Reichert.
“We’d hoped our numbers locally and regionally would have been few enough and trending downward to offer a great Fourth of July weekend for people, but with the recent spike, we don’t want to be the cause of further spread by inviting people to a major event,” says Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell.
The annual event was scheduled for Saturday, July 4th.
A new date has not yet been scheduled.