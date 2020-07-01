It’s the Law: Stand Your Ground

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

A tense situation in St. Louis is raising legal questions after video shows protesters en route to a demonstration.

In the video, the crowd is walking on a private street when two people with guns come out of a home. The homeowners say they acted lawfully on their property.

J Davis breaks down the situation and its legality.

