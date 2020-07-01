Library seeks equipment donations for ‘Memory Lab’

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Regional Library needs equipment donations for a Memory Lab that will enable community members to access free, publicly-available, self-service digital conversion.

“Donations to the Memory Lab make family and community histories accessible to future generations,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, Middle Georgia Regional Library director. “Recordings of past community events, music demos, and other irreplaceable memories can be freed from outdated media like audiocassettes or VHS tapes. With Macon’s rich heritage and musical history, who knows what treasures will be recovered?”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services funded part of the Memory Lab. The lab needs equipment to convert audio-visual content and images from legacy media to digital.

Needed donations