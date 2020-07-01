Rinse and repeat: scattered showers and storms to continue

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will remain for the rest of the work week and into the holiday weekend.
TONIGHT.
A few showers will hang around through the early evening under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and low to middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will rebound into the low 90’s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as we remain south of a stationary front. Showers will diminish after sunset as temperatures will fall into the low 70’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Our weather pattern will stay pretty uniform as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible each afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 90’s. Rain and storm chances look to increase early next week.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).