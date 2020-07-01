UPDATE (Wednesday, Jule 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 84,237 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 260 1400.79 14 43
Atkinson 152 1824.73 2 17
Bacon 244 2139.6 4 21
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 517 1163.68 34 76
Banks 138 690.62 0 22
Barrow 532 615.86 25 109
Bartow 714 644.57 42 156
Ben Hill 168 1009.31 1 13
Berrien 119 617.35 0 5
Bibb 922 605.98 40 211
Bleckley 62 482.94 1 5
Brantley 96 499.95 2 7
Brooks 158 1004.64 11 18
Bryan 134 342.39 5 23
Bulloch 391 492.03 4 30
Burke 146 653.48 7 33
Butts 276 1096.37 33 31
Calhoun 163 2580.34 5 35
Camden 135 250.35 2 9
Candler 43 396.79 0 4
Carroll 730 607.73 39 116
Catoosa 314 456.59 8 27
Charlton 56 422.61 2 7
Chatham 1379 471.98 37 188
Chattahoochee 413 3842.22 0 7
Chattooga 62 250.34 2 4
Cherokee 1348 505.59 43 187
Clarke 574 442.29 15 58
Clay 57 1996.5 2 5
Clayton 2002 656.74 79 229
Clinch 107 1607.57 3 10
Cobb 5081 642.69 245 872
Coffee 564 1310.35 17 98
Colquitt 992 2185.36 18 75
Columbia 505 318.35 9 57
Cook 147 843.03 1 18
Coweta 684 450 16 61
Crawford 45 368.01 0 4
Crisp 274 1229.31 12 45
Dade 67 414.55 1 4
Dawson 144 532.92 3 22
Decatur 253 961.17 8 27
DeKalb 5959 751.3 173 917
Dodge 104 510.18 2 10
Dooly 209 1559.7 12 43
Dougherty 1914 2128.91 155 463
Douglas 971 639.21 36 189
Early 264 2602.01 31 27
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 148 231.16 1 15
Elbert 106 559.51 0 9
Emanuel 118 520.65 3 12
Evans 25 233.93 0 2
Fannin 101 383.74 1 8
Fayette 346 294.36 19 48
Floyd 539 539.45 15 55
Forsyth 851 337.02 15 95
Franklin 197 844.44 1 15
Fulton 7277 662.04 314 1090
Gilmer 189 601.59 2 23
Glascock 7 231.4 0 0
Glynn 839 975.05 6 43
Gordon 399 687.35 18 44
Grady 208 847.6 4 34
Greene 98 523.59 9 20
Gwinnett 8362 861.05 173 1078
Habersham 699 1526.2 35 95
Hall 3252 1575.97 60 446
Hancock 217 2648.6 32 37
Haralson 76 247.38 5 16
Harris 336 967.96 9 41
Hart 60 229.82 0 5
Heard 51 412.29 3 7
Henry 1243 518.21 33 112
Houston 652 415.18 24 141
Irwin 63 667.87 1 8
Jackson 390 522.09 10 52
Jasper 69 485.95 1 8
Jeff Davis 112 739.37 2 8
Jefferson 109 711.81 1 12
Jenkins 109 1270.99 11 27
Johnson 90 931.58 2 17
Jones 77 269.32 0 5
Lamar 121 625.42 6 15
Lanier 137 1323.54 3 11
Laurens 177 374.24 1 22
Lee 390 1301.26 22 68
Liberty 127 205.16 1 16
Lincoln 38 467.69 1 8
Long 46 230.98 1 2
Lowndes 1237 1049.39 12 92
Lumpkin 140 414.18 3 29
Macon 116 893.13 9 36
Madison 101 334.69 4 15
Marion 82 988.79 2 12
McDuffie 101 467.66 6 24
McIntosh 43 295.19 1 3
Meriwether 187 889.63 3 23
Miller 49 850.1 0 3
Mitchell 451 2044.8 38 98
Monroe 165 595.09 17 27
Montgomery 32 346.92 0 3
Morgan 52 271.71 0 6
Murray 222 551.4 2 19
Muscogee 1741 908.54 49 244
Newton 616 548.27 11 89
Non-Georgia Resident 4648 0 48 217
Oconee 159 380.96 10 24
Oglethorpe 91 597.11 7 17
Paulding 627 363.39 15 92
Peach 107 390.87 9 26
Pickens 95 283.33 5 16
Pierce 174 890.25 5 27
Pike 90 477.2 3 10
Polk 208 478.36 2 17
Pulaski 50 459.01 2 7
Putnam 157 717.39 12 24
Quitman 17 741.06 1 5
Rabun 45 264.92 3 14
Randolph 200 2961.21 25 36
Richmond 1012 500.4 49 218
Rockdale 471 496 11 96
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 93 669.06 6 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 425 614.96 32 62
Stephens 234 888.79 6 36
Stewart 129 2104.75 3 30
Sumter 557 1894.62 50 150
Talbot 73 1185.45 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 141 554.88 0 10
Taylor 28 351.85 2 10
Telfair 120 767.07 3 11
Terrell 227 2681 27 55
Thomas 459 1033.06 32 71
Tift 754 1846.68 26 100
Toombs 254 941.33 5 18
Towns 45 373.94 1 10
Treutlen 23 336.8 1 3
Troup 1464 2079.13 34 155
Turner 177 2191.68 16 34
Twiggs 26 321.54 1 7
Union 76 299.98 3 20
Unknown 2395 0 2 38
Upson 363 1381.44 43 44
Walker 325 466.89 11 17
Walton 417 435.22 28 58
Ware 448 1249.55 15 64
Warren 23 441.46 0 9
Washington 110 541.82 1 11
Wayne 77 256.89 0 7
Webster 22 862.75 1 6
Wheeler 49 619.55 0 2
White 143 450.28 4 28
Whitfield 1152 1100.58 10 57
Wilcox 127 1444.82 15 20
Wilkes 57 569.2 1 9
Wilkinson 76 852.11 8 24
Worth 317 1573.83 22 54
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,013,009 (855,038 molecular tests; 157,971 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 84,237* (9.9% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,827 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:57 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

