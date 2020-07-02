Macon man dies after he is accidentally shot in the eye

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is dead after a gun accidentally shot him in the face.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 29 year old Wesley Faulks and his friend, 28 year old Tevin Pleas, were showing each other their new guns at Hidden Lake Apartments on Hidden Lakes Court in Macon just after 7:30 Wednesday night.

Deputies said Pleas thought he had cleared the gun, but it went off and hit Faulks in the eye. Faulks was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he pronounced dead just before 1:30 Thursday morning.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, said an autopsy is being performed on Faulks Thursday.

Pleas was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct. He has since posted bond.

 