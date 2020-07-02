Macon man dies after he is accidentally shot in the eye

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is dead after a gun accidentally shot him in the face.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 29 year old Wesley Faulks and his friend, 28 year old Tevin Pleas, were showing each other their new guns at Hidden Lake Apartments on Hidden Lakes Court in Macon just after 7:30 Wednesday night.
Deputies said Pleas thought he had cleared the gun, but it went off and hit Faulks in the eye. Faulks was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he pronounced dead just before 1:30 Thursday morning.
Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, said an autopsy is being performed on Faulks Thursday.
Pleas was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct. He has since posted bond.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up