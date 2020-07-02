Macon man wanted selling fake car parts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a Macon man wanted for selling fake car parts.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Timothy Sherrod Harden for Theft by Deception.

Investigators determined that between October 2019 and February 2020, Harden operated a fake website selling “fictional car parts.” They say Harden sold these items to victims nationwide.

Authorities estimated that Harden received approximately $10,000 from his victims. Also, deputies say he lives in the Greentree Parkway area.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you know the whereabouts of Harden, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.