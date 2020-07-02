Hot and humid holiday weekend ahead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- This Fourth of July weekend will be a hot one with showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
TONIGHT.
A partly cloudy sky is in store this evening as temperatures fall into the low and middle 70’s across the area. A few showers before midnight are possible with clearing after that.
TOMORROW.
It is going to be a hot end to the work week as temperatures climb into the middle 90’s. Factoring in the humid air mass in place our “feels like” temperatures will be into the triple digits. If you have any Friday afternoon or evening plans you will want to keep an umbrella handy. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
For the Fourth of July high temperatures will be in the middle 90’s with heat index values in the triple digits. Afternoon showers and storms are likely throughout the weekend. Next week widespread showers and storms will kick off the work week.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).