Macon Bacon falls to Savannah in home opener

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon lost to the Savannah Bananas Wednesday, 8-0, in their season opener.

They were hoping to have a different outcome Thursday night in their home opener at Luther Williams Field.

But, the Bananas spoiled the mood.

The Bacon fell to the Bananas, 8-3.

The game was scoreless heading into the 5th Inning until Savannah’s Nick Clarno smacked a two-run double deep to left field.

The Bananas would never look back from there.

The Bacon fell to 0-2 with the loss. Savannah improved to 2-0.

The Bacon host the Macon Eggs Saturday at Luther Williams field.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

 

