Organizations create fund for black business owners in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Black Pages and the Urban CEO want to assist local black businesses affected by COVID-19.
They created the Black Business Support Fund to help black business owners. The Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the United Way assisted the organizations in the process.
Financial stipends and grants will be provided. This helps pay for marketing and outreach for black businesses.
To qualify, all businesses must offer services and operate in Central Georgia.
Eligible businesses with a physical location can receive up to $2500. Those eligible businesses without a physical location can receive up to $1,000.
Alex Habersham of Macon Black Pages says the goal is to help these businesses recover, sustain, and increase local black consumerism.
“Business is very important to the community, but we think statistics show [these businesses] have been disproportionately affected,” said Habersham. “We decided to submit this application and these entities agreed to provide the funding.”
How to apply
To apply, visit www.cgbbsf.com. The application deadline is July 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.