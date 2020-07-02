Man arrested, charged with assaulting Macon-Bibb commissioner’s husband

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody and charged with assaulting a Macon-Bibb Commissioner’s husband.

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday morning at 401 Cherry Street.

A sheriff’s office incident report says a deputy responded to a fight complaint and met with Russell Wynn, who is Commissioner Valerie Wynn’s husband.

Wynn told the responding deputy he arrived at the building and saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Neil Wagner Arce, coming out of the building. That’s when Wynn says he told Arce to leave the building.

Wynn said Arce pushed him down onto the sidewalk and then punched him when he got back on his feet, knocking him to the ground again. The report says Arce then got on top of Wynn and hit him several times.

A building resident showed up and Arce got up and walked west on Cherry Street.

“Deputy offered several times to call for an ambulance to check Mr. Russell and he refused,” the responding deputy wrote.

Deputies say a warrant was signed for Arce’s arrest and he was arrested Thursday morning.

