Middle Georgia family takes on NBC’s The Wall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Middle Georgia men got the chance to compete for cash and show the world what they’ve got.
Retired Marine Micheal Oglesby and his nephew Jahmar Tate — a school counselor — were contestants NBC’s game show The Wall. Oglesby lives in Fort Valley and Tate lives in Warner Robins.
The game show gives contestants the chance to showcase their knowledge and win big.
The pair say the experience was incredible and they hope it helps them change the lives of kids here in Georgia.
“That’s something I want everyone to know. It ain’t about me; it’s about trying to set a better future for some of these students man, some of these kids,” Tate said. “Whatever winnings we got a majority of that is going towards scholarships. I just want that to be out there.”
Tates’ uncle says he wants to use part of their winnings to reward students for their academic success.
Watch The Wall
You can watch them compete for cash on The Wall Friday night at 9 p.m. on 41NBC.