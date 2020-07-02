Navicent Health changes parts of essential visitation policy

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical Center Navicent Health has made changes to parts of its essential visitation policy. This is according to a news release from the healthcare provider.
The news release states that Navicent made the decision after reviewing its policies and local COVID-19 data. The essential visitation policy started on March 12 to protect patients, visitors, and caregivers from the threat of COVID-19.
Navicent made the changes to accommodate those being treated as inpatients, according to the news release. The changes took effect Wednesday, July 1.
What changed
- Each inpatient can have one visitor per day between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Only one visitor can visit the patient per day, but a different visitor can visit the patient each subsequent day.
- Patients at end of life can have two visitors per day.
For a complete summary of Navicent Health’s essential visitation policy, please click here.
Masking Information
- To prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors must wear a mask at all times, in accordance with Navicent Health’s universal masking policy.
- Navicent Health asks that visitors arrive wearing a mask. Those without a mask can not enter the facility.
- Visitors may visit hospital cafeterias and cafes to pick up take-out food.
- Visitors must continue to wear their masks in hallways, cafeterias, and cafes.