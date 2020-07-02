Perry Police, GBI investigating early morning homicide

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning.

A news release from Perry Police says it happened just before 1 a.m. at Great Inn, located at 1006 Saint Patrick’s Drive.

The victim was 20-year-old D’undrea Jolly of Fort Valley.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Call Perry Police Lieutenant Ken Ezell at (478) 988-2800 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

