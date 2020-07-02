UPDATE (Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
4030
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 87,709 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 266 1433.11 14 43
Atkinson 155 1860.74 2 18
Bacon 254 2227.29 4 23
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 543 1222.2 34 76
Banks 140 700.63 1 22
Barrow 523 605.44 25 111
Bartow 727 656.31 42 158
Ben Hill 174 1045.36 1 13
Berrien 121 627.72 0 6
Bibb 969 636.87 41 216
Bleckley 64 498.52 1 5
Brantley 99 515.57 3 7
Brooks 158 1004.64 11 18
Bryan 142 362.83 5 24
Bulloch 411 517.2 4 31
Burke 146 653.48 7 33
Butts 280 1112.26 33 31
Calhoun 163 2580.34 6 35
Camden 147 272.61 2 9
Candler 46 424.47 0 4
Carroll 741 616.89 40 117
Catoosa 319 463.86 8 27
Charlton 58 437.7 2 7
Chatham 1505 515.1 37 191
Chattahoochee 421 3916.64 0 7
Chattooga 63 254.38 2 4
Cherokee 1368 513.1 44 189
Clarke 607 467.72 15 58
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2076 681.02 79 238
Clinch 108 1622.6 3 11
Cobb 5301 670.51 245 886
Coffee 580 1347.52 17 102
Colquitt 1016 2238.23 18 78
Columbia 531 334.74 9 59
Cook 148 848.77 1 18
Coweta 708 465.79 16 61
Crawford 49 400.72 0 4
Crisp 276 1238.28 12 45
Dade 68 420.74 1 4
Dawson 146 540.32 3 23
Decatur 261 991.57 8 27
DeKalb 6172 778.16 173 939
Dodge 107 524.9 2 10
Dooly 210 1567.16 12 43
Dougherty 1922 2137.81 155 464
Douglas 1021 672.13 36 195
Early 267 2631.58 31 27
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 163 254.58 1 15
Elbert 108 570.07 0 9
Emanuel 120 529.47 3 12
Evans 28 262 0 2
Fannin 101 383.74 1 8
Fayette 363 308.82 19 48
Floyd 552 552.46 15 55
Forsyth 871 344.94 15 97
Franklin 198 848.73 1 15
Fulton 7527 684.78 314 1119
Gilmer 191 607.95 2 23
Glascock 8 264.46 0 0
Glynn 972 1129.62 6 48
Gordon 411 708.02 18 45
Grady 211 859.82 4 34
Greene 98 523.59 9 20
Gwinnett 8619 887.51 173 1119
Habersham 705 1539.3 36 98
Hall 3310 1604.08 60 450
Hancock 217 2648.6 32 37
Haralson 79 257.14 5 16
Harris 341 982.37 9 41
Hart 67 256.64 0 5
Heard 54 436.54 3 7
Henry 1285 535.72 33 115
Houston 688 438.11 24 143
Irwin 65 689.07 1 8
Jackson 391 523.43 10 52
Jasper 69 485.95 1 8
Jeff Davis 114 752.57 3 10
Jefferson 117 764.06 1 13
Jenkins 117 1364.27 12 27
Johnson 92 952.28 2 17
Jones 95 332.27 0 5
Lamar 125 646.1 6 15
Lanier 145 1400.83 3 11
Laurens 202 427.1 1 22
Lee 393 1311.27 22 68
Liberty 131 211.62 1 16
Lincoln 40 492.31 1 8
Long 51 256.09 1 2
Lowndes 1263 1071.45 12 94
Lumpkin 142 420.09 3 30
Macon 118 908.53 9 36
Madison 103 341.32 4 15
Marion 83 1000.84 2 12
McDuffie 102 472.29 7 24
McIntosh 48 329.51 1 3
Meriwether 195 927.69 3 23
Miller 49 850.1 0 3
Mitchell 451 2044.8 38 98
Monroe 170 613.12 18 27
Montgomery 32 346.92 0 3
Morgan 54 282.16 0 6
Murray 229 568.79 2 19
Muscogee 1833 956.55 50 247
Newton 644 573.19 11 93
Non-Georgia Resident 5234 0 48 219
Oconee 161 385.75 10 24
Oglethorpe 91 597.11 7 17
Paulding 638 369.77 16 93
Peach 113 412.79 9 26
Pickens 95 283.33 5 16
Pierce 181 926.07 5 27
Pike 91 482.5 3 10
Polk 209 480.66 1 16
Pulaski 51 468.19 2 7
Putnam 160 731.09 12 24
Quitman 17 741.06 1 5
Rabun 50 294.36 3 15
Randolph 200 2961.21 25 36
Richmond 1041 514.73 53 216
Rockdale 495 521.27 11 103
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 95 683.45 7 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 441 638.11 32 64
Stephens 240 911.58 6 36
Stewart 135 2202.64 3 32
Sumter 562 1911.63 50 151
Talbot 78 1266.65 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 142 558.81 0 11
Taylor 29 364.41 2 10
Telfair 119 760.68 3 10
Terrell 228 2692.81 27 55
Thomas 468 1053.32 32 72
Tift 767 1878.52 26 105
Toombs 256 948.75 5 18
Towns 45 373.94 1 10
Treutlen 27 395.37 1 4
Troup 1516 2152.98 35 158
Turner 177 2191.68 16 34
Twiggs 26 321.54 1 7
Union 75 296.03 3 20
Unknown 2764 0 2 39
Upson 369 1404.27 43 46
Walker 330 474.07 12 18
Walton 427 445.66 28 61
Ware 459 1280.23 16 65
Warren 23 441.46 0 9
Washington 126 620.63 1 12
Wayne 81 270.23 0 7
Webster 23 901.96 2 6
Wheeler 53 670.12 0 2
White 145 456.58 4 28
Whitfield 1181 1128.29 10 61
Wilcox 131 1490.33 15 20
Wilkes 59 589.18 1 10
Wilkinson 78 874.54 8 24
Worth 319 1583.76 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,044,722 (883,239 reported molecular tests; 161,483 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 87,709* (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,849 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleTech Report: Apple facing production delays
Next articleMacon man wanted selling fake car parts
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!