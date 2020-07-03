|
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Second Atlanta International Pop Festival in Byron.
Many credit the event as the largest outdoor concert in the state’s history. Between 100,000 to a half-million people made their way to Byron.
Those who attended say it was hot, crowded, and little to drink — but still worth the experience.
Larry Collins — the former mayor of Byron — says the city had little idea of what to expect.
“No one knew what was coming. Again, the advertising that was associated with it just didn’t hit us,” Collins said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen except that they were having an event out at the racetrack.”
According to Collins, that weekend led to state officials banning outdoor concerts of that size.