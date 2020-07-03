|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning following a car crash.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the Eisenhower Parkway and I-75 intersection just before 1 a.m.
A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says that 29 year old Sierra Davis, of Macon, and her passenger Demorshawn Denson, of Macon, were traveling east on Eisenhower Parkway. 21 year old Kayla Mosley, of Macon, was traveling west on Eisenhower Parkway at its intersection with I-75.
Mosley tried to turn left on to the I-75 north ramp, but turned into Davis’ car and hit the passenger side door.
Davis, Denson, and Mosely were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health. Davis and Denson are in stable condition. Mosely is in critical, but stable condition.
This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.