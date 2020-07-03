3 people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
28
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning following a car crash.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the Eisenhower Parkway and I-75 intersection just before 1 a.m.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says that 29 year old Sierra Davis, of Macon, and her passenger Demorshawn Denson, of Macon, were traveling east on Eisenhower Parkway. 21 year old Kayla Mosley, of Macon, was traveling west on Eisenhower Parkway at its intersection with I-75.

Mosley tried to turn left on to the I-75 north ramp, but turned into Davis’ car and hit the passenger side door.

Davis, Denson, and Mosely were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health. Davis and Denson are in stable condition. Mosely is in critical, but stable condition.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleMORNING UPDATE: Perry Police, GBI investigating early morning homicide; Commissioner Wynn speaks out about husband being assaulted
Next articleLocal non-profit hosts 4K Walk, Run at Rosa Parks Square
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.