Daybreak Segment: How to make a delicious appetizer and refreshing drink for Independence Day

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Independence Day is Saturday and cookouts are a popular way to celebrate the holiday.
Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Warner Robins and a winner of the first ever Georgia Seafood Festival, sent in a video to show us how to make an appetizer and refreshing drink for your Fourth of July celebration.
Click on the video to see how to make black bean peach and goat cheese bites and strawberry and mint lime sherbert punch.
Recipes:
Strawberry and Mint Lime Sherbert Punch
Ingredients:
– 1quart lime sherbet
– 2 / 6oz cans of ginger ale or ginger beer
– 2 / 6oz can pineapple juice
– Lemon slices
– Lime slices
– Strawberries slices
– Mint leaves
Directions:
Roll sherbert into balls and place in freezer until ready to use.. In a punch bowl, add the lime sherbet. Then add ginger ale and pineapple juice. Garnish with lemon, lime, strawberries and mint leaves. Enjoy.
Black Bean Peach and Goat Cheese Bites
Ingredients:
– 1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
– 1 cup diced peeled ripe peaches or can
– 2 tablespoons minced red onion
– 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
– 1 jalapeno, minced, with or without seeds
– 1 clove garlic, minced
– sea salt, to taste
– black pepper, to taste
– cajun seasoning, to taste
– 1/4 cup honey goat cheese
– tortilla chips or phyllo cups
Directions:
Combine the beans, peaches, onion, cilantro, jalapeno and garlic in a medium bowl. Season with salt, pepper and cajun season to taste. Serve with tortilla chips or phyllo cups. Garnish with crumbled goat cheese