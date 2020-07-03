Local non-profit hosts 4K Walk, Run at Rosa Parks Square

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local non-profit is taking action to raise concerns about killings and racial injustices happening in Middle Georgia.
Freedom for All Macon will conduct a 4k Solidarity Run and Walk on Saturday morning.
The 2.21-mile walk starts at Rosa Parks Square and will travel through downtown Macon, passing the Douglas Theatre.
The 4K will honor Ahmaud Arbery and highlight historic African-American markers along the route. This includes the story of John Cocky Glover — a man lynched in 1922.
The race will also name the 30+ victims of gun violence in Macon this year.
“I think it’s important to tell stories of this nature because oftentimes people say that this a racial injustice that happened somewhere else. Or what’s happening there, but not here,” said Nancy Cleveland, co-founder for Freedom for All Macon. “But if we remember our past, the good and the bad, we’re able to unify and come together to change it.”
Event information
The walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rosa Park Square. Participants can walk, run, bike, or participate virtually.
To register, visit maconfreedomforall.com.