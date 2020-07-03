|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin Braves have delayed their in-person workouts until Monday, July 13 due to the current spike in coronavirus cases.
The Braves will instead go back to virtual workouts starting Monday, July 6 from 7 A.M. to 8 A.M.
Those virtual workouts will run through Thursday, July 9.
Parents and players have a mandatory Zoom meeting on Friday, July 10 at 7 P.M.
Baldwin head coach Jesse Hicks says his goal is to keep players, staff and managers safe and healthy.
This decision comes after the GHSA eased more restrictions on Georgia sports teams on July 1.
On Monday, July 6, teams can engage in more competitive one-on-one drills. For football, that means intra-squad 7-on-7 competitions.