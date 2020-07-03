State agency encourages water, boating safety for Fourth of July weekend

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As residents prepare for the Fourth of July weekend on the lake, the Department Of Natural Resources Division encourages water and boating safety.
DNR is reinforcing the importance of community well-being after a recent drowning at Lake Tobesofkee.
Game Warden Lamar Burns says they expect to see hundreds of boaters over the weekend.
Burns recommends that boaters make sure they have functioning equipment. This includes fire extinguishers, navigational lights, and life jackets.
“Keep in mind that you should also have a fire extinguisher. [Also] have throwable devices in case if someone goes overboard,” Burns said. “[Finally] remember that if you are going to partake in alcohol during this season, be mindful of the ‘boater under the influence’ laws and have a designated operator for a driver.”
DNR wants everyone to have an enjoyable and safe holiday.