‘Celebratory gunfire is illegal’: Bibb deputies warn against shooting in air

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has a message for those thinking of celebrating the Fourth of July with gunfire.
Deputies say shooting a gun into the air is careless and extremely dangerous.
Lieutenant Wilton Collins says he doesn’t understand why some celebrate with gunfire. However, he says what goes up, must come down.
“It comes down with force and it can either seriously hurt you or kill you,” Lieutenant Collins said.
Lieutenant Wilton Collins says Macon’s city ordinance 16-25 states it is illegal for anyone to fire off celebratory shots within city limits or into any public property.
According to Georgia law 16-103, it is a misdemeanor if a person fires a gun on or within 50 yards of a public highway or street.
Lieutenant Collins says the department received several calls of property damage from fallen bullets.
“There’s a bullet in the front seat through the roof of their car,” the lieutenant said.
Collins says he doesn’t think firing a gun on Independence Day is worth the risk. He says if they catch a gun in your hand with the intent to celebrate, you will be cited.
If you hear or suspect shots being fired, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.