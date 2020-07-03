Fourth of July fireworks sales skyrocket in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fireworks sales have skyrocketed as many July 4th events were canceled due to coronavirus.
According to Cheryl Story, a Jakes Fireworks store operator, they have seen a surge in sales this year.
Story says since many people will not gather for independence day celebrations, they are buying their own fireworks and continuing social distancing. She expects store crowds to increase as it gets closer to the holiday.
“We’ve seen an increase in sales due to all of the local shows being canceled. We’ve actually had a lot of extra trucks come in this year,” Story said. “I think the customers are happy, we are getting them in and out as fast as we can.”
If you need to buy fireworks, Story says to come as soon as possible to avoid long lines.