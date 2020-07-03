UPDATE (Friday, July 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 90,493 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 274 1476.21 14 43
Atkinson 158 1896.76 2 20
Bacon 274 2402.67 4 23
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 554 1246.96 34 76
Banks 141 705.64 1 23
Barrow 531 614.7 25 111
Bartow 746 673.46 42 159
Ben Hill 183 1099.43 1 14
Berrien 127 658.85 0 6
Bibb 1036 680.91 41 222
Bleckley 67 521.89 1 5
Brantley 104 541.61 3 7
Brooks 163 1036.43 11 18
Bryan 147 375.6 5 24
Bulloch 465 585.15 4 37
Burke 150 671.38 7 33
Butts 288 1144.04 33 31
Calhoun 165 2612 6 35
Camden 170 315.26 2 9
Candler 57 525.98 0 5
Carroll 770 641.03 40 117
Catoosa 321 466.77 8 28
Charlton 61 460.34 2 8
Chatham 1647 563.7 37 198
Chattahoochee 426 3963.16 0 7
Chattooga 67 270.53 2 4
Cherokee 1399 524.72 44 192
Clarke 661 509.33 15 59
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2181 715.46 79 249
Clinch 110 1652.64 3 11
Cobb 5507 696.57 244 904
Coffee 597 1387.02 17 104
Colquitt 1050 2313.13 18 78
Columbia 565 356.17 9 61
Cook 156 894.65 2 21
Coweta 754 496.05 16 62
Crawford 50 408.9 0 4
Crisp 278 1247.25 12 45
Dade 74 457.86 1 4
Dawson 148 547.72 3 23
Decatur 262 995.37 8 27
DeKalb 6381 804.51 173 960
Dodge 113 554.33 2 10
Dooly 211 1574.63 12 43
Dougherty 1939 2156.72 155 465
Douglas 1041 685.29 36 195
Early 273 2690.72 31 28
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 175 273.33 1 15
Elbert 110 580.63 0 9
Emanuel 130 573.6 3 13
Evans 30 280.71 0 2
Fannin 104 395.14 1 8
Fayette 384 326.69 19 48
Floyd 582 582.49 15 56
Forsyth 903 357.61 15 101
Franklin 201 861.59 1 15
Fulton 7913 719.9 314 1129
Gilmer 193 614.32 2 23
Glascock 10 330.58 0 0
Glynn 1040 1208.64 6 47
Gordon 429 739.03 18 44
Grady 219 892.42 4 34
Greene 101 539.62 9 20
Gwinnett 9085 935.49 173 1132
Habersham 710 1550.22 36 100
Hall 3357 1626.86 60 450
Hancock 219 2673.01 32 37
Haralson 83 270.16 5 16
Harris 359 1034.22 10 42
Hart 69 264.3 0 5
Heard 57 460.79 3 7
Henry 1369 570.74 33 116
Houston 723 460.4 24 143
Irwin 69 731.47 1 9
Jackson 411 550.2 10 53
Jasper 76 535.25 1 8
Jeff Davis 120 792.18 3 10
Jefferson 128 835.89 1 14
Jenkins 120 1399.25 12 27
Johnson 100 1035.09 2 17
Jones 98 342.77 0 5
Lamar 128 661.6 6 15
Lanier 145 1400.83 3 11
Laurens 209 441.9 1 22
Lee 397 1324.61 22 69
Liberty 139 224.54 1 18
Lincoln 41 504.62 1 8
Long 51 256.09 1 2
Lowndes 1305 1107.08 12 94
Lumpkin 145 428.97 3 30
Macon 119 916.23 9 36
Madison 108 357.89 4 15
Marion 86 1037.02 2 12
McDuffie 114 527.85 7 25
McIntosh 55 377.57 1 3
Meriwether 204 970.5 3 25
Miller 50 867.45 0 3
Mitchell 452 2049.33 38 98
Monroe 188 678.04 18 27
Montgomery 33 357.76 0 3
Morgan 64 334.41 0 6
Murray 232 576.24 2 19
Muscogee 1943 1013.95 52 248
Newton 673 599 12 94
Non-Georgia Resident 5414 0 48 222
Oconee 171 409.71 10 24
Oglethorpe 95 623.36 7 17
Paulding 659 381.94 16 94
Peach 115 420.09 9 26
Pickens 97 289.29 5 16
Pierce 187 956.77 5 29
Pike 97 514.32 3 10
Polk 224 515.16 1 16
Pulaski 51 468.19 2 7
Putnam 165 753.94 12 24
Quitman 17 741.06 1 5
Rabun 53 312.02 3 16
Randolph 201 2976.01 25 36
Richmond 1141 564.18 54 218
Rockdale 521 548.65 11 103
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 97 697.84 7 21
Seminole 51 626.54 2 8
Spalding 444 642.45 32 63
Stephens 253 960.95 6 36
Stewart 177 2887.91 3 32
Sumter 565 1921.83 50 152
Talbot 80 1299.12 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 148 582.42 0 11
Taylor 30 376.98 2 11
Telfair 125 799.03 3 11
Terrell 231 2728.24 27 56
Thomas 483 1087.08 32 72
Tift 798 1954.45 26 106
Toombs 264 978.39 5 18
Towns 45 373.94 1 10
Treutlen 28 410.02 1 4
Troup 1549 2199.85 35 162
Turner 178 2204.06 16 34
Twiggs 26 321.54 1 7
Union 76 299.98 3 20
Unknown 1992 0 2 35
Upson 374 1423.3 43 46
Walker 337 484.13 12 18
Walton 442 461.31 28 62
Ware 500 1394.58 16 65
Warren 25 479.85 0 10
Washington 130 640.33 1 13
Wayne 90 300.26 0 7
Webster 23 901.96 2 7
Wheeler 53 670.12 0 2
White 147 462.88 4 29
Whitfield 1218 1163.63 12 62
Wilcox 131 1490.33 15 20
Wilkes 61 609.15 1 11
Wilkinson 79 885.75 8 24
Worth 324 1608.58 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,065,629 (901,217 reported molecular tests; 164,412 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 90,493* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,856 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:22 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

