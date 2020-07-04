UPDATE (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 4, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 93,319 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 4. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 285 1535.48 14 43
Atkinson 162 1944.78 2 20
Bacon 280 2455.28 4 23
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 564 1269.47 34 76
Banks 142 710.64 1 23
Barrow 535 619.33 25 112
Bartow 765 690.61 42 160
Ben Hill 184 1105.44 1 15
Berrien 130 674.41 0 6
Bibb 1118 734.8 41 222
Bleckley 69 537.47 1 5
Brantley 110 572.86 3 7
Brooks 177 1125.45 11 20
Bryan 163 416.49 5 25
Bulloch 483 607.8 4 39
Burke 154 689.28 7 34
Butts 291 1155.95 33 31
Calhoun 166 2627.83 6 35
Camden 183 339.37 2 9
Candler 58 535.2 0 5
Carroll 813 676.83 40 117
Catoosa 323 469.67 8 28
Charlton 65 490.53 2 8
Chatham 1790 612.64 37 205
Chattahoochee 428 3981.77 0 7
Chattooga 67 270.53 2 4
Cherokee 1434 537.85 44 192
Clarke 690 531.67 15 60
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2280 747.94 79 249
Clinch 112 1682.69 3 11
Cobb 5679 718.33 245 913
Coffee 613 1424.19 17 110
Colquitt 1085 2390.24 18 79
Columbia 602 379.5 9 61
Cook 171 980.67 2 21
Coweta 766 503.94 16 62
Crawford 50 408.9 0 4
Crisp 287 1287.63 12 45
Dade 74 457.86 1 4
Dawson 153 566.23 3 23
Decatur 266 1010.56 8 27
DeKalb 6689 843.34 173 964
Dodge 113 554.33 2 10
Dooly 212 1582.09 12 43
Dougherty 1969 2190.09 155 465
Douglas 1079 710.31 36 198
Early 275 2710.43 31 28
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 192 299.88 1 16
Elbert 113 596.46 0 9
Emanuel 139 613.31 3 13
Evans 30 280.71 0 2
Fannin 107 406.53 1 9
Fayette 408 347.1 19 48
Floyd 586 586.49 15 56
Forsyth 934 369.89 15 102
Franklin 217 930.17 1 15
Fulton 8433 767.21 314 1143
Gilmer 195 620.68 2 23
Glascock 10 330.58 0 0
Glynn 1118 1299.29 6 48
Gordon 436 751.09 18 44
Grady 221 900.57 4 34
Greene 101 539.62 9 20
Gwinnett 9482 976.37 173 1138
Habersham 714 1558.95 36 100
Hall 3395 1645.27 60 452
Hancock 220 2685.22 32 37
Haralson 83 270.16 5 16
Harris 369 1063.03 10 42
Hart 80 306.43 0 5
Heard 63 509.3 3 7
Henry 1415 589.91 33 117
Houston 734 467.4 24 143
Irwin 75 795.08 1 9
Jackson 426 570.28 10 53
Jasper 77 542.29 1 8
Jeff Davis 126 831.79 3 10
Jefferson 134 875.07 1 15
Jenkins 121 1410.91 12 27
Johnson 102 1055.79 2 17
Jones 101 353.26 0 5
Lamar 130 671.94 6 15
Lanier 146 1410.49 3 11
Laurens 220 465.16 1 22
Lee 398 1327.95 22 69
Liberty 146 235.85 1 18
Lincoln 51 627.69 1 8
Long 54 271.15 1 2
Lowndes 1328 1126.59 12 96
Lumpkin 145 428.97 3 30
Macon 119 916.23 9 36
Madison 114 377.77 4 15
Marion 87 1049.08 2 12
McDuffie 120 555.63 7 26
McIntosh 62 425.62 1 3
Meriwether 213 1013.32 3 25
Miller 51 884.8 0 3
Mitchell 455 2062.93 38 98
Monroe 192 692.47 18 27
Montgomery 33 357.76 0 3
Morgan 65 339.64 0 6
Murray 244 606.05 2 19
Muscogee 2055 1072.4 52 248
Newton 700 623.03 12 94
Non-Georgia Resident 5727 0 48 225
Oconee 177 424.08 10 25
Oglethorpe 97 636.48 7 17
Paulding 671 388.89 16 95
Peach 117 427.4 9 26
Pickens 98 292.28 5 16
Pierce 196 1002.81 5 29
Pike 102 540.83 3 10
Polk 231 531.25 1 16
Pulaski 53 486.55 2 7
Putnam 170 776.79 12 24
Quitman 18 784.66 1 5
Rabun 57 335.57 3 16
Randolph 201 2976.01 25 36
Richmond 1214 600.28 54 222
Rockdale 542 570.77 11 103
Schley 26 492.89 1 7
Screven 97 697.84 7 21
Seminole 51 626.54 2 8
Spalding 459 664.16 32 64
Stephens 261 991.34 6 36
Stewart 183 2985.81 3 32
Sumter 571 1942.24 50 152
Talbot 81 1315.36 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 156 613.91 0 11
Taylor 31 389.55 2 11
Telfair 125 799.03 3 11
Terrell 232 2740.05 27 56
Thomas 492 1107.33 32 72
Tift 815 1996.08 26 107
Toombs 271 1004.34 5 19
Towns 49 407.18 1 10
Treutlen 27 395.37 1 4
Troup 1582 2246.71 35 162
Turner 178 2204.06 16 34
Twiggs 28 346.28 1 7
Union 78 307.87 3 21
Unknown 1321 0 2 34
Upson 377 1434.71 43 46
Walker 343 492.75 12 18
Walton 459 479.05 28 63
Ware 508 1416.9 16 65
Warren 26 499.04 0 10
Washington 133 655.11 1 13
Wayne 99 330.29 0 7
Webster 24 941.18 2 7
Wheeler 54 682.77 0 2
White 150 472.32 4 30
Whitfield 1275 1218.09 12 63
Wilcox 131 1490.33 15 20
Wilkes 74 738.97 1 15
Wilkinson 82 919.39 8 24
Worth 324 1608.58 22 54
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,094,,407 (926,359 reported molecular tests; 168,048 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 93,319* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,857 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Tucker Sargent
