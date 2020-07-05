2 killed, 7-year-old injured in overnight shooting

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead and a child is injured following an overnight shooting.

57-year-old Anthony Cyril Green of Macon was arrested Sunday morning around 9:30 at a south Macon home. He is being held without bond and charged in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Notorious Montreal Williams.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at a party at 4368 Azalea Drive.

A sheriff’s office news release says Williams and 30-year-old Davius Dewayne Johnson were killed after several people pulled out firearms and started shooting. A 7-year-old girl was injured and is in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

