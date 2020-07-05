UPDATE (Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 95,516 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 290 1562.42 14 43
Atkinson 162 1944.78 2 20
Bacon 281 2464.05 4 24
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 566 1273.97 34 76
Banks 144 720.65 1 23
Barrow 535 619.33 25 112
Bartow 774 698.74 42 160
Ben Hill 185 1111.44 1 15
Berrien 135 700.35 0 6
Bibb 1207 793.3 41 227
Bleckley 72 560.84 1 5
Brantley 110 572.86 3 7
Brooks 184 1169.96 11 20
Bryan 166 424.15 5 25
Bulloch 508 639.26 4 39
Burke 156 698.24 7 34
Butts 293 1163.9 33 31
Calhoun 167 2643.66 6 35
Camden 188 348.64 2 9
Candler 62 572.11 0 5
Carroll 846 704.3 40 117
Catoosa 323 469.67 8 28
Charlton 66 498.08 2 8
Chatham 1831 626.68 37 209
Chattahoochee 429 3991.07 0 7
Chattooga 67 270.53 2 4
Cherokee 1460 547.6 44 192
Clarke 714 550.17 15 60
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2344 768.93 79 249
Clinch 112 1682.69 3 11
Cobb 5758 728.32 246 913
Coffee 617 1433.48 17 110
Colquitt 1101 2425.48 18 80
Columbia 627 395.26 9 61
Cook 177 1015.08 2 21
Coweta 777 511.18 16 62
Crawford 51 417.08 0 4
Crisp 292 1310.06 12 45
Dade 74 457.86 1 4
Dawson 153 566.23 3 23
Decatur 268 1018.16 8 27
DeKalb 6905 870.57 173 968
Dodge 113 554.33 2 10
Dooly 215 1604.48 12 43
Dougherty 1991 2214.56 155 468
Douglas 1101 724.79 36 198
Early 275 2710.43 31 28
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 200 312.37 1 16
Elbert 115 607.02 0 9
Emanuel 146 644.19 3 13
Evans 30 280.71 0 2
Fannin 107 406.53 1 9
Fayette 414 352.21 19 48
Floyd 588 588.49 15 56
Forsyth 944 373.85 15 104
Franklin 217 930.17 1 15
Fulton 8652 787.13 314 1143
Gilmer 196 623.87 2 23
Glascock 10 330.58 0 0
Glynn 1162 1350.42 6 48
Gordon 438 754.53 18 44
Grady 229 933.17 4 34
Greene 104 555.64 9 20
Gwinnett 9645 993.16 173 1141
Habersham 717 1565.5 36 100
Hall 3404 1649.63 60 452
Hancock 220 2685.22 32 37
Haralson 85 276.67 5 16
Harris 374 1077.44 11 42
Hart 83 317.92 0 6
Heard 64 517.38 3 7
Henry 1445 602.42 33 117
Houston 744 473.77 24 143
Irwin 76 805.68 1 9
Jackson 434 580.99 10 53
Jasper 77 542.29 1 8
Jeff Davis 126 831.79 3 10
Jefferson 139 907.73 1 15
Jenkins 122 1422.57 12 27
Johnson 102 1055.79 2 17
Jones 103 360.25 0 5
Lamar 130 671.94 6 15
Lanier 152 1468.46 3 11
Laurens 225 475.73 1 25
Lee 402 1341.3 22 69
Liberty 157 253.62 1 19
Lincoln 51 627.69 1 8
Long 57 286.22 1 2
Lowndes 1425 1208.88 12 96
Lumpkin 145 428.97 3 30
Macon 119 916.23 9 36
Madison 122 404.28 4 15
Marion 87 1049.08 2 12
McDuffie 125 578.78 7 26
McIntosh 63 432.48 1 3
Meriwether 216 1027.59 3 25
Miller 52 902.15 0 3
Mitchell 459 2081.07 38 98
Monroe 198 714.11 18 27
Montgomery 33 357.76 0 3
Morgan 66 344.86 0 6
Murray 250 620.95 2 19
Muscogee 2137 1115.19 52 250
Newton 713 634.6 12 94
Non-Georgia Resident 6027 0 48 224
Oconee 183 438.46 10 25
Oglethorpe 98 643.04 7 17
Paulding 679 393.53 16 95
Peach 118 431.05 9 26
Pickens 101 301.22 5 16
Pierce 199 1018.16 5 29
Pike 103 546.13 3 10
Polk 234 538.15 1 16
Pulaski 54 495.73 2 7
Putnam 181 827.05 12 24
Quitman 18 784.66 1 5
Rabun 57 335.57 3 16
Randolph 201 2976.01 25 36
Richmond 1279 632.42 54 222
Rockdale 552 581.3 11 103
Schley 26 492.89 1 7
Screven 98 705.04 7 21
Seminole 51 626.54 2 8
Spalding 467 675.73 32 64
Stephens 262 995.14 6 36
Stewart 184 3002.12 3 32
Sumter 574 1952.45 50 152
Talbot 82 1331.6 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 158 621.78 0 11
Taylor 37 464.94 2 11
Telfair 126 805.42 3 11
Terrell 232 2740.05 27 57
Thomas 497 1118.59 32 72
Tift 823 2015.67 26 107
Toombs 274 1015.45 5 19
Towns 50 415.49 1 10
Treutlen 30 439.3 1 4
Troup 1600 2272.28 35 162
Turner 181 2241.21 16 34
Twiggs 29 358.64 1 7
Union 78 307.87 3 21
Unknown 1383 0 2 34
Upson 378 1438.52 43 46
Walker 344 494.18 12 18
Walton 467 487.4 28 63
Ware 510 1422.48 16 65
Warren 27 518.23 0 11
Washington 134 660.03 1 13
Wayne 103 343.63 0 7
Webster 24 941.18 2 7
Wheeler 55 695.41 0 2
White 151 475.47 4 30
Whitfield 1326 1266.81 13 64
Wilcox 131 1490.33 15 20
Wilkes 76 758.94 1 15
Wilkinson 82 919.39 8 24
Worth 327 1623.47 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,119,577 (949,185 reported molecular tests; 170,392 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 95,516* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,860 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
