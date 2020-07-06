Middle Georgia churches offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing and free food

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Empowerment Center and Community Church of God in Macon are partnering with several churches in Middle Georgia to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Testing is being offered at the following churches:
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
500 Evans Street, Marshalville
- Tuesday, July 7th
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Paul AME Church
2501 Shurling Drive, Macon
- Wednesday, July 8th
- 10 a.m. – 2 pm.
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
131 Ward Street, Macon
- Thursday, July 9th
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Houston Mt. Zion Baptist Church
603 Highway 96, Bonaire
- Saturday, July 11th
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
First Baptist Church
595 New Street, Macon – Free testing and food giveaway
- Sunday, July 12th
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Community Church of God will also be giving away 500 food boxes and 500 gallons of milk for free every Wednesday for the next 8 weeks. The first giveaway is Wednesday, July 8th at 3 p.m.