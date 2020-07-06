Middle Georgia churches offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing and free food

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
13
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Empowerment Center and Community Church of God in Macon are partnering with several churches in Middle Georgia to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Testing is being offered at the following churches:

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church                            
500 Evans Street, Marshalville
  • Tuesday, July 7th
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Paul AME Church                 
2501 Shurling Drive, Macon
  •  Wednesday, July 8th
  • 10 a.m. – 2 pm.
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church                            
131 Ward Street, Macon   
  • Thursday, July 9th
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Houston Mt. Zion Baptist Church    
603 Highway 96, Bonaire
  • Saturday, July 11th
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
First Baptist Church 
595 New Street, Macon – Free testing and food giveaway
  • Sunday, July 12th
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Community Church of God will also be giving away 500 food boxes and 500 gallons of milk for free every Wednesday for the next 8 weeks. The first giveaway is Wednesday, July 8th at 3 p.m.

Previous articleTropical low continues rain chances Tuesday in Middle Georgia
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.