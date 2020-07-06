Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor posted the news on Twitter Monday evening. It said “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta, has 8,883 confirmed cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide, there are 97,064 cases.
Mayor Bottoms has consistently encouraged residents in Atlanta to wear masks and adhere to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
I am a realist, not an alarmist. The real data shows that COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming number. It is simple, wear a mask. #OneAtlanta #ATLStrong pic.twitter.com/FdsVr2dU61
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 30, 2020
41NBC will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia and around the state.