Dublin City Schools deciding to shortened 2020-2021 school year

Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — To continue slowing the spread of coronavirus, Dublin City Schools proposes to shorten the 2020-2021 academic school year.
The district wants to operate with a 167-day academic calendar instead of 180 days to assess students. It also gives teachers more preparation time.
“We would rather have our students attend 180 days and we would rather have 167 days of effectiveness rather than 180 days,” said Superintendent Fred Williams.
Williams says it’s a change that many districts may consider. He also says the district will offer in-person instruction, remote learning, or both for students.
“We have a complete remote learning option which will include virtual learning in terms of all virtual and some face-to-face with teachers through distance learning mechanisms through our tools that we have,” Williams said.
He says the district will continue to discuss the plan to reduce the number of days and they will finalize the decision at the next board meeting on July 13.
Parents will have until Friday, July 10 to submit their choice of the learning environment.