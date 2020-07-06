Macon mayor extends art installations in downtown

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Robert Reichert extended an Executive Order allowing for two public art walls to stay up through 6 p.m. on July 14, 2020. This comes from a Macon-Bibb County news release.

The art walls went up on June 19 in the median park at the corner of Second Street and Cotton Avenue. Another art installation went up in the median park at First and Poplar Streets.

Both were approved and permitted by Macon-Bibb County and the Mayor’s Executive Order. Local artists built and painted both installations, according to the news release.