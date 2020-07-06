Governor Kemp issues state of emergency after increase in violent crimes

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency authorizing the activation of as many as 1000 Georgia National Guard troops.

This is according to a news release from the governor’s office.

According to the news release, the decision was made after “weeks of dramatically increased violent crime and property destruction in the City of Atlanta.” The July Fourth weekend had over 30 Georgians wounded by gunfire, including five confirmed dead.

A statement from Governor Kemp

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” said Governor Kemp. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”