Tropical low continues rain chances Tuesday in Middle Georgia

It has been a rainy day across much of Middle Georgia, with some areas receiving over 2″ of rain in a period of just a few hours.

Part of the reason for the heavy rain is an area of low pressure that originated in the Gulf of Mexico. This low will continue to drag tropical moisture into Middle GA which means more heavy rain and high humidity.



As this low pressure moves across Middle GA and into the Atlantic it is possible that it could reorganize and gain strength, making it the next tropical cyclone.

There are still some questions about this, but regardless, this low will continue to be a rainmaker along the east coast.



As far as rain totals in the area, we can expect pockets of over 2″ of rain between now and Wednesday evening. Some places could see upwards of 3″ through the middle of the week.



Through the rest of the week a stationary boundary will stay draped over Middle GA. This means pop up storms will be possible each day.

We are also expecting to see more sunshine beginning Thursday, which will crank up the heat. Highs will warm back to the 90’s with mid 90’s by the weekend.