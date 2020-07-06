UPDATE (Monday, July 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
4288
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 97,064 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 299 1610.9 14 43
Atkinson 175 2100.84 2 22
Bacon 282 2472.82 4 24
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 570 1282.97 34 77
Banks 146 730.66 2 24
Barrow 543 628.6 25 112
Bartow 788 711.38 42 160
Ben Hill 186 1117.45 1 15
Berrien 141 731.48 0 6
Bibb 1237 813.01 41 231
Bleckley 72 560.84 1 6
Brantley 112 583.27 3 7
Brooks 189 1201.75 11 20
Bryan 173 442.04 5 26
Bulloch 515 648.07 4 39
Burke 157 702.71 7 34
Butts 297 1179.79 33 31
Calhoun 168 2659.49 6 35
Camden 204 378.31 2 9
Candler 66 609.02 0 5
Carroll 864 719.29 40 117
Catoosa 324 471.13 8 28
Charlton 70 528.26 2 10
Chatham 1917 656.11 38 225
Chattahoochee 429 3991.07 0 7
Chattooga 67 270.53 2 4
Cherokee 1491 559.23 44 196
Clarke 738 568.66 15 62
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2376 779.43 80 251
Clinch 114 1712.74 3 11
Cobb 5857 740.84 246 919
Coffee 630 1463.69 17 111
Colquitt 1108 2440.9 18 82
Columbia 637 401.56 9 62
Cook 182 1043.76 2 22
Coweta 787 517.76 16 62
Crawford 54 441.61 0 4
Crisp 295 1323.52 12 45
Dade 75 464.05 1 4
Dawson 153 566.23 3 23
Decatur 265 1006.76 8 27
DeKalb 7050 888.86 173 979
Dodge 113 554.33 2 10
Dooly 214 1597.01 12 43
Dougherty 2001 2225.68 155 468
Douglas 1137 748.49 37 202
Early 281 2769.56 31 29
Echols 185 4661.12 0 6
Effingham 210 327.99 1 20
Elbert 119 628.13 0 9
Emanuel 150 661.84 3 13
Evans 30 280.71 0 2
Fannin 107 406.53 1 9
Fayette 422 359.01 19 49
Floyd 594 594.5 15 56
Forsyth 959 379.79 15 106
Franklin 217 930.17 1 15
Fulton 8883 808.15 316 1155
Gilmer 196 623.87 2 23
Glascock 10 330.58 0 0
Glynn 1221 1418.99 6 53
Gordon 446 768.32 18 44
Grady 232 945.4 4 34
Greene 104 555.64 9 20
Gwinnett 9787 1007.78 174 1150
Habersham 717 1565.5 36 100
Hall 3419 1656.9 63 456
Hancock 220 2685.22 32 37
Haralson 87 283.18 5 16
Harris 383 1103.36 11 43
Hart 87 333.24 0 9
Heard 66 533.55 3 7
Henry 1460 608.67 33 117
Houston 751 478.23 25 143
Irwin 76 805.68 1 9
Jackson 449 601.07 10 53
Jasper 78 549.33 1 8
Jeff Davis 129 851.6 3 10
Jefferson 141 920.79 2 15
Jenkins 122 1422.57 12 27
Johnson 105 1086.84 2 17
Jones 104 363.75 0 5
Lamar 133 687.45 6 15
Lanier 152 1468.46 3 11
Laurens 231 488.41 1 26
Lee 405 1351.31 22 69
Liberty 161 260.08 1 21
Lincoln 51 627.69 1 8
Long 57 286.22 1 2
Lowndes 1485 1259.78 12 96
Lumpkin 146 431.93 4 31
Macon 120 923.93 9 36
Madison 126 417.54 4 17
Marion 87 1049.08 2 13
McDuffie 126 583.41 7 27
McIntosh 67 459.94 1 3
Meriwether 218 1037.11 3 25
Miller 52 902.15 0 3
Mitchell 459 2081.07 38 98
Monroe 207 746.56 18 28
Montgomery 33 357.76 0 3
Morgan 66 344.86 0 6
Murray 263 653.24 2 19
Muscogee 2166 1130.33 52 251
Newton 734 653.29 12 95
Non-Georgia Resident 6049 0 49 227
Oconee 190 455.23 10 25
Oglethorpe 98 643.04 7 17
Paulding 697 403.96 16 95
Peach 122 445.66 9 26
Pickens 101 301.22 5 16
Pierce 211 1079.56 5 30
Pike 104 551.43 3 10
Polk 233 535.85 1 16
Pulaski 55 504.91 2 8
Putnam 194 886.45 12 24
Quitman 18 784.66 1 5
Rabun 57 335.57 3 16
Randolph 204 3020.43 25 36
Richmond 1300 642.8 57 228
Rockdale 568 598.15 11 103
Schley 26 492.89 1 7
Screven 99 712.23 7 21
Seminole 54 663.39 2 8
Spalding 476 688.76 32 64
Stephens 262 995.14 6 36
Stewart 184 3002.12 3 32
Sumter 576 1959.25 50 153
Talbot 82 1331.6 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 161 633.58 0 11
Taylor 38 477.51 2 11
Telfair 127 811.81 3 11
Terrell 234 2763.67 27 57
Thomas 500 1125.34 32 72
Tift 849 2079.35 26 110
Toombs 276 1022.87 5 19
Towns 50 415.49 1 10
Treutlen 30 439.3 1 5
Troup 1627 2310.62 35 167
Turner 182 2253.59 16 34
Twiggs 33 408.11 1 7
Union 78 307.87 3 21
Unknown 1237 0 2 32
Upson 380 1446.13 43 46
Walker 345 495.62 12 18
Walton 475 495.75 28 63
Ware 523 1458.73 16 66
Warren 27 518.23 0 11
Washington 136 669.88 1 14
Wayne 113 376.99 0 9
Webster 24 941.18 2 7
Wheeler 55 695.41 0 2
White 151 475.47 4 30
Whitfield 1366 1305.03 14 69
Wilcox 132 1501.71 15 20
Wilkes 79 788.9 1 16
Wilkinson 83 930.6 8 24
Worth 331 1643.33 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,129,749 (958,953 reported molecular tests; 170,796 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 97,064* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,878 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMacon mayor extends art installations in downtown
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!