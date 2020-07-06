Wet start to work week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
3
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A mostly cloudy sky and scattered rain showers will keep temperatures well below average as we start off a new week.

TODAY.

Rain coverage will begin the day isolated, but as we head into the afternoon and evening those showers will become more widespread across Middle Georgia. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s this afternoon before falling into the low 70’s overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions stick around during the nighttime as showers will be more isolated.

TOMORROW.

As an area of low pressure moves across the southeast, our rain chances will remain high. Widespread showers and storms are back tomorrow with temperatures slightly cooler in the low and middle 80’s.

REST OF WEEK.

Keep the umbrella handy as you go through the week because this wet weather pattern is going to continue through the weekend. Our highs will return to normal by the end of the week.

