Two Macon-Bibb County Commissioners want residents to be required to wear masks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two Macon-Bibb County Commissioners say they want county residents to be required to wear face masks in public.
During Tuesday night’s pre-commission meeting, Commissioner Elaine Lucas said she wants a resolution to be made up for this proposed requirement. Commissioner Joe Allen said he agrees with Lucas.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb County had 1,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 virus related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Right now, Savannah is the only city in Georgia that requires its residents to wear face masks in public.
Governor Brian Kemp is encouraging Georgia residents to wear a mask, but isn’t requiring it.
