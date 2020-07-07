Macon-Bibb County employees test positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Macon-Bibb County employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
County manager, Keith Moffett, made the announcement during Tuesday night's Pre-commission meeting.
According...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Macon-Bibb County employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
County manager, Keith Moffett, made the announcement during Tuesday night's Pre-commission meeting.
According...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Macon-Bibb County employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
County manager, Keith Moffett, made the announcement during Tuesday night’s Pre-commission meeting.
According to Chris Floore with the Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs Office, employees are told to go home if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The county is working on alternate schedules to reduce contact between employees and the county’s parks and recreation centers will remain closed.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up