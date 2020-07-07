Bibb school board votes to start new school after Labor Day

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students will not return to school until after Labor Day. Bibb County Board of Education members voted on that decision during called meeting Tuesday night. An exact date of when students will return has not be set.
Bibb County Board of Education members met Tuesday night to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 academic school year. According to the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health, if cases remain high students will be learning online and parents will have to sign their children up for that type of instruction by July 12th.
School board members say if schools must remain closed come September, they want the community to assist families with child care.
“Our intent at the moment is to see if we can get local businesses to partner with us, churches, community centers to partner with us to get those families who may have that need, a place for their students to go and their students will still participate,” said Keith Simmons, Bibb County Schools Chief of Staff.
If COVID-19 cases decrease, Bibb County schools will re-open normally and preventative measures will be taken. The next Bibb County Board of Education meeting is July 16th.