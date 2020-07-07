Bibb school board votes to start new school after Labor Day

Jatrissa Wooten is a city girl born and raised in Boston. She traveled for 42 hours from Eureka, California. There, she worked as a Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Anchor. Prior to that, she was a Reporter/Producer in Louisiana. Jatrissa graduated from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, with a degree in Broadcast and Emerging Media. She is now living out her dream as a broadcaster. Besides storytelling, she loves to dance, vlog, and spend time with family and friends. She comes with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh.