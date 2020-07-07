Dublin VA Clinic space now open at Robins Air Force Base

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
9
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dublin Veteran Administration clinic area is now open at Robins Air Force Base.

VA Medical and Base officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 78th Medical Group Tuesday.

The space offers primary care and mental health services for 2,200 veterans who live and work in the area.

According to a release, officials call this a great opportunity to provide healthcare access for active and retired duty.

“Not only does this make sense for our veterans that are here working, but it also makes sense for taxpayers,” said David Whitmer, director of Dublin VA. “We are able to combine these requirements, the efficiencies they’ve realized through the DHA transition. We were able to leverage that space for us and it’s truly needed.”

The clinic plans to serve the Warner Robins-Perry military area. This will help bridge the gap until the completion of a new 40,000 square foot clinic.

Previous articleUPDATE (Tuesday, July 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleWarner Robins to become ‘Smart City’
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.