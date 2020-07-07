Dublin VA Clinic space now open at Robins Air Force Base

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dublin Veteran Administration clinic area is now open at Robins Air Force Base.
VA Medical and Base officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 78th Medical Group Tuesday.
The space offers primary care and mental health services for 2,200 veterans who live and work in the area.
According to a release, officials call this a great opportunity to provide healthcare access for active and retired duty.
“Not only does this make sense for our veterans that are here working, but it also makes sense for taxpayers,” said David Whitmer, director of Dublin VA. “We are able to combine these requirements, the efficiencies they’ve realized through the DHA transition. We were able to leverage that space for us and it’s truly needed.”
The clinic plans to serve the Warner Robins-Perry military area. This will help bridge the gap until the completion of a new 40,000 square foot clinic.