Hooked On Science: Naked egg experiment

Listen to the content of this post:

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Raw Egg

Transparent Drinking Glass

Vinegar

Flexible Measuring Tape

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the transparent drinking glass half of the way with vinegar. Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the egg. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.

STEP 3: Place the raw egg into the glass of vinegar. Describe and classify the raw egg by its observable properties.

STEP 4: Wait 24-hours later and then rinse the egg with water. Use your fingers to gently rub the egg until the shell is completely removed from the egg and observe. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the egg. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The vinegar is an acid, which breaks down the eggshell. As the eggshell is dissolved, the membrane, hiding under the shell is revealed.