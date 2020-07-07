Downtown Macon Terminal Station closed amid COVID-19 concerns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is closing the terminal station in downtown Macon due to COVID-19 concerns.
The terminal station is used for events and houses several county offices, like the Department of Driver Services and Economic Community Development.
DDS will remain open by appointment. However, the other organizations housed in the station will be temporarily closed.
Jami Gaudet with the Macon Transit Authority says the closure will not impact bus transportation.
“It’s the business side of the terminal station that is closed,” Gaudet said. “We want to reassure the public and all of our riders that we will continue to operate our buses which include fixed route and paratransit.”
The terminal station will remain closed until the MTA decides it is safe enough to open again.
MTA staff wants to remind riders that masks are required on all buses and that temperatures will be taken before getting on the bus.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up