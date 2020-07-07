Downtown Macon Terminal Station closed amid COVID-19 concerns

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is closing the terminal station in downtown Macon due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The terminal station is used for events and houses several county offices, like the Department of Driver Services and Economic Community Development. 

DDS will remain open by appointment. However, the other organizations housed in the station will be temporarily closed. 

Jami Gaudet with the Macon Transit Authority says the closure will not impact bus transportation.

“It’s the business side of the terminal station that is closed,” Gaudet said. “We want to reassure the public and all of our riders that we will continue to operate our buses which include fixed route and paratransit.”

The terminal station will remain closed until the MTA decides it is safe enough to open again.  

MTA staff wants to remind riders that masks are required on all buses and that temperatures will be taken before getting on the bus.

Previous articleUPDATE: Perry Police, GBI investigating early morning homicide
Next articleHooked On Science: Naked egg experiment
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.