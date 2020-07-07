Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 29-July 3

|
Restaurant Report Card: June 29-July 3
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Buffalo’s Cafe
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2020
Subway
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2020
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2020
Houston County:
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Little Caesars
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Score: 07-01-2020
Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Mekong Deli
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2020
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2020
Monroe County:
Dunkin’ Donuts
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2020
Taylor County:
Cotton Gin Cafe
35 MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2020
