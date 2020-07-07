Tropical low to keep rain coverage up this afternoon

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Another round of widespread showers are on the way Tuesday as a tropical low exits the state.
TODAY.
An area of low pressure centered over Middle Georgia this morning will begin to move off to the northeast this afternoon. Before this system moves away we will deal with another round of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will only reach this middle 80’s under a partly cloud sky. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 70’s as a few showers hang around.
TOMORROW.
As the low moves further away, our rain chances will begin to back off slowly. Tomorrow temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Afternoon showers and a few storms will be scattered across the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain chances will decrease throughout the week as temperatures warm back into the low 90’s. Each afternoon there will be a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms.
