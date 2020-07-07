UPDATE: Perry Police, GBI investigating early morning homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two murder suspects are awaiting extradition, and a third turned herself in for the murder of a Fort Valley man.

Perry police detectives and Calhoun County deputies arrested two Alabama men for the murder of 20-year-old D’undrea Jolly. The incident happened at the Great Inn on St. Patrick’s Dr. in Perry on July 2.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Samuel Miller and 22-year-old Tycovian Whitlow, on July 5.

Monday, 25-year-old Tara Redding of Reynolds, turned herself into Perry police after returning from Clarksville, Indiana.

Authorities also recovered two vehicles used during the crime — one in Alabama and one in Indiana.

Perry police detectives are still in Indiana looking for a fourth suspect. They identified the suspect as 23-year-old Quintavious Dobbins of Anniston, Alabama.

Redding, Whitlow, and Miller will face felony murder charges.

