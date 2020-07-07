UPDATE (Tuesday, July 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 100,470 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 302 1627.07 14 43
Atkinson 179 2148.86 2 22
Bacon 283 2481.59 4 24
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 582 1309.98 34 78
Banks 143 715.64 1 23
Barrow 562 650.59 25 113
Bartow 807 728.53 42 162
Ben Hill 192 1153.5 1 15
Berrien 152 788.55 0 9
Bibb 1346 884.65 41 249
Bleckley 77 599.78 1 6
Brantley 115 598.9 3 7
Brooks 199 1265.34 11 20
Bryan 180 459.92 5 26
Bulloch 532 669.46 4 39
Burke 158 707.19 7 34
Butts 320 1271.15 34 32
Calhoun 169 2675.32 6 35
Camden 212 393.15 2 10
Candler 70 645.94 0 5
Carroll 881 733.44 40 117
Catoosa 333 484.22 8 28
Charlton 73 550.9 2 10
Chatham 1985 679.39 38 235
Chattahoochee 430 4000.37 0 7
Chattooga 73 294.76 2 5
Cherokee 1551 581.73 45 196
Clarke 775 597.17 15 63
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2439 800.1 81 258
Clinch 115 1727.76 3 11
Cobb 6082 769.3 247 938
Coffee 659 1531.06 17 112
Colquitt 1149 2531.23 19 87
Columbia 655 412.91 10 63
Cook 195 1118.31 3 23
Coweta 794 522.36 16 63
Crawford 54 441.61 0 4
Crisp 297 1332.5 12 45
Dade 76 470.24 1 4
Dawson 159 588.43 3 25
Decatur 268 1018.16 8 28
DeKalb 7158 902.47 173 1003
Dodge 122 598.48 2 10
Dooly 217 1619.4 12 44
Dougherty 2030 2257.94 155 471
Douglas 1179 776.14 37 208
Early 287 2828.7 31 29
Echols 187 4711.51 0 6
Effingham 216 337.36 1 22
Elbert 135 712.59 0 9
Emanuel 176 776.56 3 16
Evans 33 308.79 0 2
Fannin 109 414.13 1 10
Fayette 458 389.64 19 50
Floyd 629 629.53 15 57
Forsyth 1006 398.4 15 109
Franklin 224 960.18 1 16
Fulton 9066 824.8 316 1173
Gilmer 197 627.05 2 23
Glascock 13 429.75 0 0
Glynn 1231 1430.61 6 58
Gordon 457 787.27 18 44
Grady 237 965.77 4 34
Greene 107 571.67 9 20
Gwinnett 9972 1026.83 174 1188
Habersham 729 1591.7 38 104
Hall 3475 1684.04 62 466
Hancock 222 2709.63 32 37
Haralson 87 283.18 5 16
Harris 386 1112.01 11 47
Hart 88 337.07 0 8
Heard 72 582.05 3 7
Henry 1514 631.19 33 117
Houston 840 534.9 28 150
Irwin 82 869.29 1 10
Jackson 461 617.14 10 53
Jasper 79 556.38 1 8
Jeff Davis 135 891.21 3 11
Jefferson 155 1012.21 2 17
Jenkins 127 1480.88 12 29
Johnson 111 1148.95 2 17
Jones 114 398.73 0 7
Lamar 136 702.95 6 15
Lanier 153 1478.12 3 11
Laurens 261 551.84 1 27
Lee 410 1367.99 22 69
Liberty 168 271.39 1 21
Lincoln 53 652.31 1 8
Long 57 286.22 1 2
Lowndes 1659 1407.39 14 102
Lumpkin 148 437.84 4 32
Macon 121 931.63 9 36
Madison 128 424.16 4 17
Marion 86 1037.02 2 12
McDuffie 129 597.31 7 28
McIntosh 68 466.81 1 3
Meriwether 225 1070.41 3 25
Miller 53 919.5 0 3
Mitchell 468 2121.87 39 99
Monroe 213 768.2 18 31
Montgomery 41 444.49 0 3
Morgan 68 355.31 0 6
Murray 271 673.11 3 19
Muscogee 2206 1151.2 54 260
Newton 750 667.53 12 99
Non-Georgia Resident 6763 0 49 229
Oconee 194 464.82 10 26
Oglethorpe 101 662.73 7 17
Paulding 724 419.61 16 95
Peach 126 460.27 10 27
Pickens 101 301.22 5 16
Pierce 217 1110.26 5 30
Pike 105 556.73 3 11
Polk 254 584.15 1 16
Pulaski 57 523.27 2 8
Putnam 199 909.3 12 24
Quitman 19 828.25 1 5
Rabun 57 335.57 3 16
Randolph 205 3035.24 25 36
Richmond 1340 662.58 57 237
Rockdale 583 613.94 11 106
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 101 726.62 7 21
Seminole 54 663.39 2 8
Spalding 490 709.01 33 71
Stephens 269 1021.73 6 37
Stewart 204 3328.44 3 39
Sumter 580 1972.86 50 153
Talbot 88 1429.04 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 164 645.39 0 11
Taylor 38 477.51 2 11
Telfair 131 837.38 3 12
Terrell 236 2787.29 28 58
Thomas 519 1168.1 32 77
Tift 892 2184.67 26 113
Toombs 289 1071.04 5 21
Towns 58 481.97 1 10
Treutlen 33 483.23 1 7
Troup 1650 2343.28 36 171
Turner 183 2265.97 16 34
Twiggs 37 457.58 1 8
Union 85 335.5 3 23
Unknown 1180 0 2 34
Upson 381 1449.94 43 46
Walker 348 499.93 12 18
Walton 490 511.41 28 65
Ware 538 1500.57 16 68
Warren 29 556.62 0 11
Washington 148 728.99 1 14
Wayne 119 397.01 0 9
Webster 24 941.18 2 7
Wheeler 56 708.05 0 2
White 152 478.62 4 30
Whitfield 1464 1398.65 15 70
Wilcox 132 1501.71 15 20
Wilkes 85 848.81 1 17
Wilkinson 94 1053.93 8 28
Worth 339 1683.05 22 56
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,150,472 (979,452 reported molecular tests; 171,020 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 100,470* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,899 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

