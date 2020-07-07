|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Three agencies are partnering to make Warner Robins a smart city.
Warner Robins, its development authority, and the A2D broad-band company are working to bring high-speed internet to the city.
“The funding of it was put into the SPLOST a number of years ago,” said Mayor Randy Toms.
A wide area network is one in which the connected computers are half-a-mile or more a part.
Mayor Toms says this network will help the city become more innovative. This will also make local businesses and government agencies more efficient.
Business owner Beverly Hicks says she is concerned about productivity. She says as realtor, she brings people from all over to Houston County.
Hicks says that she wants to make sure her clients have everything they need, including high-speed internet.
“Everything that they need from a fiber optics standpoint that this city of Houston County can provide,” said Hicks.
Keith Quarles Jr. — president of A2D — says they developed the city network to improve the infrastructure of the Warner Robins. He says the extension of fiber optic services will solve the city’s broadband issues.
“It’s a big deal. It’s a lot for any municipality to take on by themselves or even in partnership,” said Quarles.
Quarles says there is no timeline and the next step is planning.