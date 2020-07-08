Houston County High School employee tests positive for COVID-19, football workouts suspended

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Public Service Announcement from the Houston County School District, school district officials found out about the test results Wednesday. The PSA goes on to say that the employee has been in an area where students athletes were present.

Anyone who had contact with the employee has been notified by the school of a potential exposure to the virus.

The area where the employee was present will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting.

As an extra precaution, football workouts have been suspended until Monday, July 20th.

The PSA says the district is working closely with the local health department, which is going to investigate and conduct contact tracing.

Previous articleScattered storms and heat remain in the forecast for Thursday
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.