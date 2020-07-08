Houston County High School employee tests positive for COVID-19, football workouts suspended

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Public Service Announcement from the Houston County School District, school district officials found out about the test results Wednesday. The PSA goes on to say that the employee has been in an area where students athletes were present.
Anyone who had contact with the employee has been notified by the school of a potential exposure to the virus.
The area where the employee was present will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting.
As an extra precaution, football workouts have been suspended until Monday, July 20th.
The PSA says the district is working closely with the local health department, which is going to investigate and conduct contact tracing.