Bibb County School District’s plan for academic school year and graduations

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Macon, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — In a school board meeting Tuesday night, Bibb County school board members tackled several issues, including graduations and virtual learning options.
The Bibb County school district will start the 2020-2021 academic school year on September 7th, the day after Labor Day.
According to Morton, a third of Bibb County students and their parents want to participate in virtual learning for the beginning of the school year.
“We are purchasing additional technology to make sure that everybody has a device,” said Daryl Morton, Bibb County School Board President.
Morton says if COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Macon-Bibb County, all students will have to do virtual learning in the fall.
Morton says virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year will be different from the virtual learning students did when the COVID-19 pandemic started. He says Bibb County teachers are more knowledgeable and will provide students with a better experience.
As far as graduations go, Morton said Bibb County schools will have virtual graduations to maximize safety.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Macon-Bibb County has 1,482 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says the number of cases jumped across the state of Georgia. Hokanson believes the rise in cases comes from a lack of social distancing.
“A gathering of individuals poses a risk of transmission of COVID 19 to everyone in that situation,” said Hokanson.
The health district found that most new cases reported are from people age of 18 to 35.